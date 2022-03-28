Viral Video: The internet is a storehouse of fascinating videos, which keep you both entertained and amazed. One such video that is literally blowing people’s minds is that of a man having the time of his life with an alligator. In a video shared on Instagram, we can see the man hugging and dancing with the wild reptile.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Stops Crying As Soon As Mommy Plays AP Dhillon's Excuses. Watch

The shocking video shows a man waist-deep in water hugging and dancing with the alligator in the middle of the pond. At no point, does the man seem scared even when he is actually this close to a dangerous reptile. The alligator also seems comfortable in the company of the man and doesn’t hurt the man.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named Bitch Reject. The video’s screen text read, “Only in Florida will you see a man dancing with a gator”, while the post caption said, “I could only imagine what was going through alligators’ heads “

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the video has left netizens stunned, with many wondering if the video is authentic. Meanwhile, some found the video really funny, and cracked funny jokes. One user wrote, ”when the girlfriend asks if you would also love her as an alligator.” Another commented, ”when’s the wedding?”

What do you think?