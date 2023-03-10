Home

Viral Video: Man Impresses Woman By Playing Card Trick; Camera Captures Every Move

The video shows a man and a woman seated side by side on a couch and the man has a deck of playing cards with him.

Viral Video: Who doesn’t want to feel special and get applauded? I’m sure many of us would like to be the centre of attention. And to do that we use different methods like playing music, singing, or showing some magic trick to our friends.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you shows. The video shows a man and a woman seated side by side on a couch and the man has a deck of playing cards with him. He shuffles the deck, shows one card to the woman, and asks her to memorise it while he looks away and then cleverly places the card at the bottom of the deck, shuffles it but does not touch the card at the bottom.

He places that particular card between his fingers at the back of his palm and asks the woman to throw up the cards. She does that and he pretends to catch one card while they are falling down. Very sneakily he presents the card to the woman and she is very surprised.

The video is shared on Twitter by LOCKERROOM @LockerRoomLOL with the caption, “HE’S GOOD!”

WATCH THE CARD MAGIC TRICK VIDEO HERE

That was a clean and nice card trick. The fact that the man showed what he was exactly doing gives many of us an idea to impress our friends and close ones by using this trick.

So, would you be doing it?

