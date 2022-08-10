Kerala: Protests have various forms of expression, from music, graffiti, in literature to sit-ins and whatnot. In this new age, people have found more ways, even if not traditional, to voice out their concerns or stage protests. But have you ever thought of taking a bath in muddy water on a road as means to protest? Well, this man in Kerala did. He took a path perhaps not taken yet and found a rather unique and unusual way to show his contempt and protest against the miserable conditions of road. A viral video has surfaced on the internet showing how this person is taking a bath, lying on the muddy waters on the road. Some people on the internet have even called him to be a “look-alike of Baba Ramdev” too!Also Read - Viral Video: Man Asks Toddler Son To Pay Restaurant Bill; What Happens Next Will Amaze You

Speaking to news agency ANI, the man said, "Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities."

Watch Video Here

A man with a long beard, some say "Baba Ramdev's doppelganger" maybe, is seen sitting on the road drenched with rain water, taking bath, and even doing yoga asanas. An MLA also happens to pass from that very route where the man was protesting and can be seen talking to him as well.

#WATCH | Kerala: A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing & performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way pic.twitter.com/XSOCPrwD5f — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

The curious bystanders are amused to find this man protesting in such a manner.

The video clearly also highlights the grave condition of the roads, especially the problem of potholes which can prove fatal for the commuters. Potholes are often created during monsoons as the roads get damaged due to heavy downpour, leading to lots of road mishaps every year.