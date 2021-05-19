Viral Video: At a time when social distancing is the need of the hour in the wake of Covid, a metro traveler seems to have found an interesting way to maintain physical distance with other people. A video has gone viral where a man travelling in a metro train has come up with an innovative ‘jugaad’ to ensure social distancing with fellow travelers. In the video, the man has packed himself completely in a plastic box covered with polythene from all four sides. He seems quite comfortable in the plastic box as he is seen scrolling on his mobile phone. Also Read - Group of Auto Drivers Start 'Jugaad Ambulance' Service in Pune to Help COVID-19 Patients

Businessman Harsh Goenka who is quite active on Twitter shared the funny video with the caption, ”Social distancing #CoronaInnovation”’.

Watch the video here:

This video, which has gone viral on social media, has been viewed more than 19 thousand times so far. While some laughed at the video and made funny comments, others lauded the awesome jugaad to maintain social distancing.

See a few reactions:

What an Idea Sirji — आत्मनिर्भर (@abulsid) May 15, 2021

Taking social distancing to the next level. — Curveit ● Nutrition | Wellness (@curveitfit) May 15, 2021

For a minute I thought that was Bappi Lahiri..then realized no gold chains so not him 😉 — SavvyArts (@thisnthatart) May 15, 2021

Necessity is the mother of invention☺️ — 💮LiveAndLetLive💮 (@abhishekjainsj) May 15, 2021

Very nice ye market me ana Chahiye — VIRENDRA SINGH (@VIRENDR73923896) May 19, 2021

In another such jugaad video that went viral recently, a couple from Bihar’s Begusarai, decided to use sticks to put garlands on each other other during wedding ceremony! The couple, dressed in their wedding attires, used two bamboo sticks to put garlands on each other, while also wearing masks.