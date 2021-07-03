New Delhi: Scrolling through the internet, you must have seen hundreds of videos of people catching snakes and performing stunts with it, but now a video of a man inserting a snake through his nose has taken the internet by storm and we guarantee you its no ordinary video. The video went viral on social media platforms, after it was shared by Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal on his Instagram handle. He shared the video with the caption, “I love My India”. Also Read - 6-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sneaks Into Bedroom & Gets Trapped Inside AC's Compressor | What Happened Next

This viral video shows a man can be seen inserting a live snake into his nose and taking it out through his mouth. Looking at the man's appearance, it looks like the man perforiming the scary stunt is a Tantric baba (occultist) wearing all black with some unusual garlands and lots of rings on his fingers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Even though the video went viral with over 1.9 million views, it has received a range of mixed reactions from netizens. While many were amused by the stunt video, a large number of them even called it “animal abuse”. Many users even slammed the actor for posting the video and wrote that they didn’t expect such a video being shared on his handle.