Viral Video: The Internet is a storehouse of amazing, fascinating and interesting content. While some of these posts, especially videos entertain you, some are really bizarre and can leave you wondering. Speaking of videos, clips related to dangerous snakes are one of the most watched content online. Though almost everyone is afraid of these creepy reptiles, snake videos surely fascinate viewers. One such weird video is going viral on the internet which shows a man kissing world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head. In the video, the man closely follows the snake in an attempt to kiss it. A little while later, he successfully planted a kiss on its hood.

The video was shared by Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav mentioning the name of the snake expert Vava Suresh. Suresh is a popular snake catcher from Kerala credited with catching more than 38,000 snakes and has received 3,000 odd bites. He is also called the 'Snake man of Kerala' by some people and is said to have rescued more than 190 king cobras.

MAN KISSES KING COBRA ON HEAD: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav (@10_viper_21)



The video has received more than 757 likes since being shared. While some appreciated Vava Suresh’s courageous attempt, others thought it was too risky. One Instagram user wrote, “Awww I love that. but its too risky.”