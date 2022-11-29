Viral Video: Man Kisses Lion, Cuddles With Him Lovingly. Watch Heartwarming Clip

The lion seems very comfortable and friendly with the man, and looks like he's loving the cuddles and kisses.

Viral Video Today: Lions are not friendly to humans in the wild but can be tamed to a certain degree to show affection towards people in captivity. However, lions are wild animals that can become aggressive and dangerous without warning. So, be aware but not afraid of predators. If treated with love, respect, and not threatened, even lions can be best friends with humans.

A heartwarming clip is going viral that is winning thousands of hearts on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘lionlovershub’ with the following caption: ‘When your bestie just wants cuddles’. It was originally shared on TikTok by the user ‘shandorlarenty’. The reel has gone viral with over 3.6 million views and 213k likes.

In the clip, a caretaker can be seen petting an adult lion lovingly. The lion seems very comfortable and friendly with the man, and looks like he’s loving the cuddles and kisses. The man kisses the big cat on its nose and head. The lion just lies there gently and enjoys being snuggled like a house cat. “This guy is the luckiest person yet” a user commented. “He’s beautiful. Probably raised him from a cub. And already ate,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN KISSING AND CUDDLING LION HERE:

