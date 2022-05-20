Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral where a man skipped wedding celebrations to save a stray dog that was about to drown in a river. The video was posted on Reddit with the following caption: ‘Guy went from wedding celebration to help a dog.’ The clip recorded by another wedding guest has received over 70k upvotes on Reddit.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Climbs on Dog To Steal a Bag of Chips From Shop. Watch

In the video, the dog can be seen standing on his legs on what appears to be a concrete base along an overflowing river. A few seconds later, a man wearing a formal two-piece suit can be seen walking to the riverside and removing his coat to rescue the canine. The man then lies down on top of the edge of the wall and tries to pull up the dog with his hand. After a number of attempts, the man is unable to reach the dog so he bends down further.

Another man dressed formally could be seen coming to help the man save the dog by holding him so he doesn't fall into the stream himself. As the other man holds him, the man is able to pick up the dog from his leg and the other man catches him on the ground. The soaked dog can be seen shaking off the water off him and following the man who saved his life.

The video has received hundreds of comments with Reddit users hailing the man as a ‘coatless hero’. “Honestly. This one really warms my heart,” wrote one user. “Some people just know what to do. He’s a coatless hero,” added another. A third user said, “The interaction at the end is my favourite part. A little untrusting back and forth of trying to get the dog to come with him, then just walks away and the dog is close on his heels.”