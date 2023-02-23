Home

Viral Video: Man Lights Cracker With Lighter, Throws Lighter In Jar, Runs Away With Lit Up Cracker And It’s BOOM Time

Jokes apart, playing with firecrackers is one thing, and fooling around with them is asking for a disaster.

Viral Video: Sometime back we carried a viral video of a man catching a fish from his boat. He is super excited at his catch that he clicks a selfie with it with a very broad grin and after a few seconds he throws away, the expensive phone with which he clicked the selfie, and he is left with the fish in his hand. Nuts!

And then there is this Hindi movie, “Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya” released in 2001. Trust me, I watched it only because of one of my favourite performers, Johnny Lever. And the reason I mentioned this movie is that there is a similar situation in the movie where Appu Khote, played by Johnny Lever, proudly displays the stuff that he bought for his wife Vimla, played by Ketki Dave, and their children. For his children, he has got firecrackers, the low-decibel ones with a small fuse thread. Meanwhile, he puts a cigarette in his mouth and starts arguing with his wife during which he keeps the cigarette on the table and that gets mixed along with the crackers.

After the argument, our dear Johnny bhai picks up and puts, the cracker, between his lips and asks his wife to light it. She is scared but to calm down her husband on fire, she lights up, not the cigarette because it was never picked up, but the cracker. That was some slapstick stuff.

All this information will help you understand the viral video that we are sharing with you. It shows two men. One of them lights up a powerful cracker with a lighter and throws inside a plastic jar, not the cracker but the lighter, and the two run away, with the lit-up cracker in hand. The two run away far and a loud blast is heard following which the screen goes blank, suggesting the obvious.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

While at school, I read a poem titled “Muddlehead” and it seems like the titular role is enacted right here in this video.

Please enjoy your escapades responsibly!

