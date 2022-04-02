About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for COVID-19 during the second stage of the lockdown that shifted on Friday to the western half of China’s biggest city and financial capital. The lockdown in Shanghai is being done in two phases over eight days to enable testing of its entire population. Residents of Shanghai’s eastern districts who were supposed to be released from four days of isolation have been told their lockdowns could be extended if COVID-19 cases are found in their residential compounds.Also Read - April Fools Day Prank: Man Makes People Think They Blew Up His Dog. Watch Viral Video

For four days starting Friday, residents of Puxi on the west side of the Huangpu River dividing Shanghai cannot leave their neighborhoods or housing compounds. The gates at some compounds were locked from the outside, with groceries and meals delivered to collection points. Also Read - 'On Her Way to a Wonderful New Home': Shibani Dandekar Rescues Dog Who Was Abused in Viral Holi Video

Amid this, a video is going viral that shows a man lowering his dog with a long leash from the window of his apartment that is on the 3rd floor. After slowly lowering the dog down to the ground, the man uses an extended leash with ropes tied to it so that the dog can walk around to take care of his business. After the dog is done, the man pulls him up the same way. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi YouTuber Makes Pet Dog Fly Using Helium Balloons, Arrested For Animal Cruelty | Watch

Netizens were outraged on seeing the video saying the dog could have got hurt from the ledge and the man should have just taken him out by himself. However, it is unclear whether the man is COVID positive and locked inside his house or his compound has been locked from outside by the authorities. The video was reshared by many Twitter users.

Watch the viral video below:

LMAO. This is how you should walk your dog amid the current wave of Covid lockdown in Shanghai. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NFRxdCsDa3 — 57(bot,bot) 🔺 (@0x5_7) March 29, 2022

