Viral Video: Man Makes Amazing Finger Painting And Internet Goes Gaga



Viral Video: According to historical records, the modern race of human beings, homo sapiens, started with various art forms many centuries back. Many artefacts have been discovered during exploration which is a testament to the artistic brilliance of human ancestors. We have a rich and extensive history of civilizations across different epochs and every civilization has contributed to the evolution of humans and their cognitive skills. Right from ancient times to the pre-medieval period leading up to the present times, people have devised different methods to express themselves, their feelings, emotions, thought processes, and a lot more. For this purpose, they used different art forms like painting, sculpting, writing and literature, designing, music, and theater.

That is a long introduction, but the topic is such that it had to be extensive. This is a viral video showing a man who uses his index finger to make paintings. Instead of a canvas or paper, he uses glass and with deft, meticulous moves, he smears the right amount of colours and creates a beautiful painting. This takes him just about a minute.

The video is shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Finger painting 👆😍”

WATCH THE VIDEO RIGHT HERE

Finger painting 👆😍 pic.twitter.com/exmBVNqH5v — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) March 6, 2023

It might be looking very easy to us but a lot of time, practice, effort, and hard work must have been put in to achieve this level. No wonder the users are full of praise. Sharing a few comments with you.

Peter @Peter_POSH Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Genius”

aaryan_ @noob_4986 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “He sure can keep his wife happy”

xBmaS ☂︎ @xBmaS Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Damn I would buy it 😳”

Ninteij 🇫🇮 🇺🇦 @Hautnina Replying to @NextSkillslevel and @RareButHappens, “Wow! Beaufiful❣️”

JD (Heisenberg) @1st2brich Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Nice seeing ppl being creative”

Hippie Buddhist @HippieBuddhist Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Wow.i can’t do that good even with a printer”

Baby Koala KC @BabyKoala196 Replying to @NextSkillslevel and @peoplerepentlng, “That’s very cool!”

