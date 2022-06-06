Viral Video: With India reeling under severe heatwave, many parts of the country are being hit the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees C. With the maximum temperature soaring above 40 degrees, Hyderabad, too, is sweltering under the blazing sun, so much so that one can even cook without a stove. To highlight the same, a man was seen making a dosa on the seat of a Vespa scooter in the scorching heat of 40 degrees.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Groom Surprises Bride By Dancing to 'Tujh Mein Rab', Showers Currency Notes on Her | Watch

In the video, the man first pours a little dosa batter on the scooter seat, and even flips it to cook the other side. At the end of the video, the dosa actually gets cooked. The video was shared by a page named ‘streetfoodofbhagyanagar’ with the caption ‘don’t try at home.’ “Vespa dosa done by professionals at 40 degree Celsius temperature outside in summer,” the caption added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharadwaj food blogger| Hyderabad (@streetfoodofbhagyanagar)

The video has gone viral, and people were left shocked to see the clip. One user wrote, ”Wow that seat cover is better then a nonstick tawa,” while another wrote, ”Bro oil is missing.” However, some others commented that the video is fake and edited. ”This is fake. See care fully,” said a third user. “You physics geniuses of course it’s EDITED… People don’t make seats in dosa level boiling points ffs.. it’s a joke scientists chill,” wrote a fourth. Another said, ”It’s actually fake, dosa shape changed, also when you boil on sun heat it won’t turn out reddish so easily.”

What do you think?