Indore: After flying dosa and Rajinikanth-style dosa, now a video of a man making fire dosa is going viral on social media, and people are totally in awe. The video posted by Food blogger Amar Sirohi shows a man making fire dosa with corn, veggies and an overdose of cheese has not only grabbed the attention of foodies but also of many others. The viral video is of a food stall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city and was posted with the caption, “Fire Dosa of Indore”. The entire video shows how the fire dosa is made and what all ingredients were used in making the viral dosa.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Works With Laptop on Mandap, Here's How the Bride Reacted

At the beginning of the video, the man preparing the dosa can be seen sprinkling oil on the hot pan and then pouring in the dosa batter on it. Following this, he add some butter, chilli powder, schezwan sauce, garam masala, chopped veggies like onion, tomato and capsicum, some sweet corn kernels, salt, and coriander leaves. Then the man can be seen putting some chilli sauce and liquid cheese sauce and mixing all the ingredients nicely and spreading it over the dosa. He also adds loads of grated cheese over the dosa spread and when the dosa is cooked, the man cuts it into small rolls and serves it on a plate garnished with some more liquid cheese and grated cheese on it. This ‘fire dosa’ oozing with cheese is priced at Rs. 180 per plate. Also Read - Viral Video: Land Rises Above Water in Haryana, Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - WATCH: This Anaconda Loves Being Underwater, Video Viral With Over 1 Million Views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

The viral video clip has garnered over 735K views and has received mixed reactions from people. While maximum users are excited to try this unique dosa, many are unhappy about the addition of cheese and other spices on the dosa and said that it spoils the essence of real dosa. People posted comments like, “Very Tasty N Scrumptious”, “Is this khatron ke khiladi dosa?”, “Looks amazing”, “Dosa is dosa with coconut or onion chutney”, “they are making something out of that dosa, spoiling the original essence with unwanted butter cheeses panner channa masala, etc”, “Street food or sat fusion food is a big turn off!”.