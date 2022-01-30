Netizens are saying ice-cream fusions with weird food need to be stopped, and we agree. Recently several videos have gone viral where we see ice cream being infused with momos, dosa, and dhokla. Well, it can get worse. Golgappas is something everyone enjoys, but with ice cream? We think not.Also Read - Viral Video: Dhokla Khandvi Ice Cream Roll Is Latest Bizarre Food Fusion On Internet; Must Watch

A food blogging channel, The Great Indian Foodie, shared the video on Instagram in which a man can be seen making ice cream rolls with golgappa. Also Read - Viral Video: Momo Ice Cream Roll Is A New Disgusting Thing On Internet; Watch Video

The video starts with him making a couple of golgappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Moving to the next step, the man adds some cream and proceeds to make the ice cream rolls. Also Read - Viral Video: Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll Has Created a New Confusion on Internet; Watch Now

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

The video has received over 151,000 views and tons of reactions. While the blogger said the pani puri ice cream tasted good, netizens were disgusted on watching ice cream being mixed with golgappas. Here’s are some of the comments from the post: