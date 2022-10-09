Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. While some of these fusion dishes are actually quite interesting, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. However, the latest addition to the list is ‘cold coffee Maggi’. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen making Maggi with cold coffee. Yes, you read that right!Also Read - Viral Video: Student's Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art'

The video opens with a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan, after which he opens a Maggi packet and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. He goes on to add capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker to it. He then adds coffee powder on top of the sizzling food. Once cooked, the dish is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Holds Rainbow Reticulated Python in Arms, Leaves Netizens Mesmerized. Watch

MAN MAKES COLDS COFFEE MAGGI: WATCH VIDEO

As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped their reactions over the bizarre combination. Netizens were not at all impressed with new invention and it could be clearly sensed from their comments. One user wrote, “couldn’t dare to watch the video after reading the caption,” Another commented, “Bahut hi bura hua ..bichari meggi😢 mujhe case karna hai.” A third said, “Har baar sochta hu isse bura kya hoga…😂😂 phir yeh isse bura leke aajate hai.”