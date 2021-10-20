Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. And in the desire to go viral, some people just go a little too far and end up messing our favourite dishes and the latest entry into the weird food club is Rasgulla chaat. Yes, we are not kidding! A video of a rasgulla being served with tamarind chutney and yoghur has left the internet nauseous, and rightly so!Also Read - Kolkata Restaurants Run Out of Food After 'Revenge Dining' During Durga Puja; Close Eateries Before Time

In the video going viral, a person first squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and puts them in the bowl. The rasgullas are then cut into two before being topped with tamarind and yoghurt. The dish is then garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins.

The video was posted on Twitter by user Kaptan Hindustan with the caption, ”We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat.”

See the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many people being disgusted by the bizarre food combination. Some others joked and made memes.

“Is nothing sacred anymore?”, wrote ones user, while another commented,”Shocking! Isme Cheese aur butter ad karna bhul gaye?”

See more reactions:

Will you dare to try it?