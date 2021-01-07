In yet another bizarre marriage ceremony, a man in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar married two women at the same time, in the same mandap. The marriage which took place on January 5, was attended by about 600 people and has since, become talk of the town. Also Read - Very Filmy! Guest Marries The Bride After Groom Runs Away To Meet His Girlfriend on Wedding Day

The romantic affair started three years ago, when Chandu Maurya, a farmer and labourer of a remote village of Maoist-affected Bastar district, fell in love with 21-year-old tribal girl Sundari Kashyap, Hindustan Times reported. Their romance blossomed over phone calls and the couple decided to get married. However, fate has some other plans as a year later, Chandu fell in love again with Haseena , whom he met at a relative’s marriage.

Watch the the video of ceremony which has gone viral:

Chandu, however, confessed to her that he was already in a relationship but Haseena insisted that they keep in touch over the phone.

“Both Haseena and Sundari came to know about each other and agreed to have a relationship with me. We were in touch over the phone but one day Haseena landed at my home to live with me. When Sundari came to know that Haseena is here, she also came to me. And since then, we started living in the same house like a family,” Chandu, told Hindustan Times.

When the villagers raised questions over his live-in relationship with the two women, Chandu decided to marry both of them. He said that both the women love him and he can’t betray them, adding that they both have agreed to live with him forever.

While, the family members of Haseena came to attend the marriage ceremony, Sundari’s family skipped the function. The three continue to work together as farmers and live happily ever after.

In a similar bizarre ceremony, a wedding guest married the bride after the groom fled from the venue in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru