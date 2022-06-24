Trending News: A man caught himself in an uncomfortable situation when he spotted former adult star Mia Khalifa at a hotel while he was having dinner with his wife. TikToker Lya Mariella’s husband made a very costly mistake after he recognised Mia Khalifa when the pair were out for a spot of dinner in Paris on their honeymoon.Also Read - What Happens When You Squeeze a Wet Towel in Space? Astronaut Reveals in Viral Video

Also Read - Viral Video: JK Rowling Gets Pranked By Russians Comedians Impersonating Zelenskyy. Watch

His wife shared in a TikTok video that he got “way too excited” about it and proceeded to ‘text all of his guy friends”. The TikTok went viral and soon after Mia commented on it saying, “Girl my man was on his phone the whole time, I say we throw them all away and go shopping tomorrow.” To the Lya replied, “I’m currently at Hermes across the street, feel free to meet me here,” to which Mia said, “Good, he owes you a birkin.” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings Pasoori With Wrong Lyrics and Besuri Voice, Netizens Can Relate. Watch

Just hours later Mia and Lya appeared in a video together, where her husband apologised to her by gifting a Birkin bag. The TikTok skit shows Lya appearing pissed off with her husband before he hands over the bag. The text over the clip reads: “When you’re about to cuss him out for recognising Mia Khalifa but he hits you with the uno reverse: birkin edition.”

Mia Khalifa tweeted the video on with the following caption: “This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN*!!”

The cheapest Birkin – the luxury bag by high-end French brand Hermes – costs around £5,000 (Rs 4.1 lakh).