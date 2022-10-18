Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral where a desi man could be seen goofing around in the stands during a cricket match of the 2022 Road Safety World Series. The man could be seen running with yellow pom poms in his hands in the stands and then unleashing his inner cheerleader.Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Bites Baby Elephant's Trunk, His Herd Comes To Save Him. Watch

As the cheerleaders danced on a stage in front of the stands, the man could be seen mimicking their dance steps and waving the pom poms around like them. This cracks up the audience and they start laughing at the man. Some people even started filming the man making fun of the cheerleaders by doing the exact same steps they were doing to cheer on the cricketers. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Man’s Bollywood Style Proposal In Front Of Eiffel Tower Is The Most Romantic Thing Ever. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram recently and has received thousands of views. “Bhaii mai khud chattisgarah se hun par ye nahi janta thaa,” the caption said. Netizens were left in splits after watching the reel and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian American Woman Dances In Bikini At The Beach To Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN MIMICKING CHEERLEADERS DURING CRICKET MATCH HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Fun Zone | Funny Memes 😁 (@yourfunzone)

