Viral Video: A jaw-dropping video has surfaced on social media showing the shocking moment when a concrete footpath that a man was walking on suddenly cracked open. Luckily, he was just was saved by a whisker from falling into drainage. The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed a man walking towards a shop when a concrete pavement suddenly crumbled under him. Thankfully, he didn’t fall inside, but his utterly shocked expression says what could have happened.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Down on TV Show After Kid Sings 'Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna...' - Watch Viral Video

The video has been uploaded on Reddit on Wednesday and since it has accumulated more than 50,000 upvotes. “Just another normal day,” reads the caption of the post. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances in Beautiful Lehenga On Her New Haryanvi Song Kaamini. Watch Viral Video

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip Sync to Raj Kapoor's Iconic Song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Watch

The video has gone viral, and people were left horrified, while others felt that the man was very lucky.

One user commented, “I feel quite traumatised just after watching that.. like new fear unlocked level.” “The way the floor folds as it collapses, if he’d been in the middle of it the concrete would have closed over and crushed his legs like a venus flytrap,” another wrote.