Dahod Viral Video: A shocking video has captured the heart-stopping moment when a youth had a miraculous escape after he was run over by a bus he tried to overtake. According to The Times of India, the incident took place on Monday afternoon on the Godhra road to Jhalod highway in Dahod.

The video which has now gone viral, shows a youth on a motorcycle trying to overtake a state transport bus. However, he was hit by the bus, fell off his bike and came under the bus even before the driver could apply brakes. As his bike gets dragged on the road, he miraculously wriggled out from beneath it and even went to verify his bike.

In a tweet, journalist Gopi Maniar ghanghar wrote, ”A youth in #Gujarat‘s #Dahod had a miraculous escape after he was rashly run over by a bus he tried to overtake. He came under the bus, but moments later he wriggled out and even went to check his bike.”