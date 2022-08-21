Viral Video: In a terrifying video, a Florida man was viciously attacked by a 12-foot alligator in Lake Thonotosassa, and was left without the right side of his skull. The man named Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa on August 3 when the incident happened. According to reports, he was working on an educational video for his company when he came face-to-face with a massive crocodile. A drone has captured the exact moment of attack when the two collided. Describing the attack, Juan says he felt like “running into [a] telephone pole, but now it had teeth.”Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Washes Clothes Using Brush, Soap And Dhobhi's Slamming Technique. Watch

“With the right stroke all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like okay. So, what I think I did what I felt like I did was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator,” La Verde told WFTS. “When I felt the teeth I immediately knew and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me but it was confused just as I was confused and then it just let go.”

Watch the video here:

Aerial footage captures terrifying alligator attack in Florida’s Lake Thonotosassa. “Find your god. Find him,” the survivor says after his “legit miracle” escape. https://t.co/EAhrTX6S2u pic.twitter.com/Y0IaE2ZS57 — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2022

The drone video shows the struggle in the water as JC said he and the alligator turned 360 degrees. After the miraculous escape, he even swam to the to the dock and get himself out of the water. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan noticed him and called 911 to report the incident. He was rushed to the Tampa General Hospital where clinical evaluation found a fractured skull. He also suffered multiple bone fractures in his jaw, and surgeons added a plate to his jaw, which is still wired shut. After a week’s recovery at the hospital and one surgery later, he was asked to go home.