A video man mistakenly calling the Remdesivir injection as 'Remo D'Souza' has left the internet in splits. The video that has gone viral on social media, that even the Bollywood director and choreographer Remo couldn't stop himself from sharing the video on his Instagram page. In the video clip, the man can be seen giving an interview to a media channel while he ranted about corrupt officials taking bribes to administer and sell medicines and injections. As the video proceeds, you can see the moment when Remdesivir gets a new name or vice versa, as man mistakenly says, "Cipla company ka Remo D'Souza."

The hilarious video of the man was shared by Remo with the caption, "Don't miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh."

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

The clip went viral and managed to garner over 1.5 million views and over 2 lakh likes and nearly 7K hilarious comments after it was shared by the choreographer. Many of the choreographer’s friends from the industry, several actors too reacted to the video.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication that is administered via injection to a vein. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19. The drug was originally developed to treat hepatitis C and was subsequently investigated for Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus infections before being studied as a post-infection treatment for COVID-19. And, as the country fights the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an acute shortage of the anti-viral drug in most of the states.