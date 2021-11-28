A horrifying video is going viral on social media where a huge crocodile brutally attacked a 68-year-old man and almost killed him. The incident, unfortunately, took place on the man’s birthday when he was visiting Amaya View amusement park in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines.Also Read - Weightlifting Dulhan: Bride Hits The Gym Before Wedding. Watch Viral Video

In the video shared on Facebook, the man walked inside a small poll inside the park to take a picture with what he thought was a crocodile's statue. However, it turned out to be a real 12-foot-long crocodile and he had a narrow escape from death.

A few seconds later, the crocodile attacks the man and tries to bite his arm off. Luckily, he managed to break free from the crocodile's jaws and escaped to safety. He was then seen being treated for his injuries by the park's staff.

Watch the video below: (Note: Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains graphic visuals)