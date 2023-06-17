Home

Viral Video Of Man Offering Water To Squirrel On Hot Day Wins Hearts

Man Offers Water To Squirrel: The most component that is essential for the survival of life anywhere is water. It could be for any life form, humans, animals, birds, and plants. Even the cactus needs a bit. Now given this scorching heat, everyone looks for some shade and ways to cool down and to consume water.

But then, there are occasions and places where one cannot find a drop. If humans can’t do it then how could the poor animals? This is when there is some divine intervention comes into play as this video shows. A man offers a bottle full of water to a squirrel perched on a tree branch and it gulps a good volume. The man then withdraws but the squirrel demands more and our guy offers more.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption: Earning the trust of a thirsty squirrel with few drops of water. And watching in loops the moment when it asks for more towards the end (Via Biltek Videos).

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Earning the trust of a thirsty squirrel with few drops of water. And watching in loops the moment when it asks for more towards the end

(Via Biltek Videos) pic.twitter.com/rqKTr5xBxx — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 15, 2023

A noble deed and the way one should be towards other beings.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Madhav Raj @MadhavRaj741012: Bliss

Ethiraja Sadaiyandi @modhakethi: Very cute

Muhammad Haaris Andamani @HaarisAndamani: Cute, sweet, kind.

karan madaan @karanmadaan88: Apke lie Swarg me alag se seat book hogi

#InTheFirstPlace @JupiterFlute888: Cutu putu

Siddharth @Ss2787: Have experienced similar situation at Kurnool station when a Dog requested me for water

Simran Kakkar @SimranKakkar9: Salute

Sengupta F @sseng22: What a beautiful video…We have two water bowls for birds in our garden…and have been so pleasantly surprised to see squirrels taking a drink from them too..it’s such a lovely satisfying sight…

Jayant Patil @JayantShilpa: So cute. God bless you Bro

Mahesh kumar @MaheshPangtey: Seeing this I placed a pot full of cold water on the walk frequented by squirrel, Hope they obelize

Rohit Daftary @DaftaryRohit: Resp.Sir, Namaskar,Very humble & kindapproach,towards thirsty Squirrel,Live & let live. Thanks, ROHITDAFTARY, (Sr.Citizen,Well-Wisher.)

EqualLives @R2023WW: Oh so endearing Sir. ‍♂️Poor thing

