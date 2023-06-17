By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Viral Video Of Man Offering Water To Squirrel On Hot Day Wins Hearts
Man Offers Water To Squirrel: The most component that is essential for the survival of life anywhere is water. It could be for any life form, humans, animals, birds, and plants. Even the cactus needs a bit. Now given this scorching heat, everyone looks for some shade and ways to cool down and to consume water.
But then, there are occasions and places where one cannot find a drop. If humans can’t do it then how could the poor animals? This is when there is some divine intervention comes into play as this video shows. A man offers a bottle full of water to a squirrel perched on a tree branch and it gulps a good volume. The man then withdraws but the squirrel demands more and our guy offers more.
The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption: Earning the trust of a thirsty squirrel with few drops of water. And watching in loops the moment when it asks for more towards the end (Via Biltek Videos).
Earning the trust of a thirsty squirrel with few drops of water. And watching in loops the moment when it asks for more towards the end
(Via Biltek Videos) pic.twitter.com/rqKTr5xBxx
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 15, 2023
A noble deed and the way one should be towards other beings.
The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.
Madhav Raj @MadhavRaj741012: Bliss
Ethiraja Sadaiyandi @modhakethi: Very cute
Muhammad Haaris Andamani @HaarisAndamani: Cute, sweet, kind.
karan madaan @karanmadaan88: Apke lie Swarg me alag se seat book hogi
#InTheFirstPlace @JupiterFlute888: Cutu putu
Siddharth @Ss2787: Have experienced similar situation at Kurnool station when a Dog requested me for water
Simran Kakkar @SimranKakkar9: Salute
Sengupta F @sseng22: What a beautiful video…We have two water bowls for birds in our garden…and have been so pleasantly surprised to see squirrels taking a drink from them too..it’s such a lovely satisfying sight…
Jayant Patil @JayantShilpa: So cute. God bless you Bro
Mahesh kumar @MaheshPangtey: Seeing this I placed a pot full of cold water on the walk frequented by squirrel, Hope they obelize
Rohit Daftary @DaftaryRohit: Resp.Sir, Namaskar,Very humble & kindapproach,towards thirsty Squirrel,Live & let live. Thanks, ROHITDAFTARY, (Sr.Citizen,Well-Wisher.)
EqualLives @R2023WW: Oh so endearing Sir. ♂️Poor thing
