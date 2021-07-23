Viral Video: While travelling in a metro train or bus, it’s common courtesy to offer your seat to someone who needs it more than you do. As a matter of fact, able-bodied people should give away their seats to elderly people, women with babies or pregnant women. Following the same, a man in a metro train, gave away his seat to a girl who was presumably carrying a child. However, the very next moment, something really funny happens.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Peels & Eats Bhutta, People Say 'How Intelligent is Our Gannu' | Watch

The video which has gone viral, was shared on Instagram by a user named Urban Jatts. In the video, a boy is seen sitting in a metro train when he notices a girl standing in front of him. She is seen carrying something like a blanket, and the man assumes that she is carrying a small baby in her arms. He then gets up from his seat and asks her to sit.

Watch what happened next:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✌️URBAN._JATTS✌️ (@urban._jatts)

The girl happily sits on the seat and thanks him. She then slowly starts opening the blanket that she held in her hand. When the boy looks at her, he is shocked to find out that the girl was holding a teddy bear, not a child in her hand.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and has been viewed by thousands of people. The man’s shocked expression is extremely funny, and it feels like some kind of prank happened with him. Well, we totally sympathize!