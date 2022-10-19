Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. Assisting those who can’t communicate their needs is one of purest and kindest things we can do as humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man feeding water to a baby penguin. The heartwarming video shows the person coming to the rescue of a thirsty baby penguin. In the video, the man whose face is not seen, tips a plastic bottle towards the baby penguin. The penguin slowly gulps the water and quenches its thirst.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Spotted Making Instagram Dance Reels at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Minister Orders Probe | Watch

The video was shared by Gabriele Corno with a caption that reads, "The thirsty baby penguin."

The thirsty baby penguin pic.twitter.com/Ie8CacS7oA — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 17, 2022

Since being shared on October 17, the clip has garnered 463K views, 26K likes and more than 8000 retweets. The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the baby penguin. Users poured heart and love-struck emojis on the video. One user wrote, “Cuteness overload,” while another commented, “Awwww, what a cute little guy!” A third wrote, “Ohhh! That little baby is so cute! I have never seen a baby penguin before. How adorable!”

Let’s ensure food and clean water for all living beings ! That’s the basis of life 🙏🏼#SaveSoil #ConsciousPlanet https://t.co/BzS8m7JSj3 — Farzana # SaveSoil (@ArifinFarzana) October 18, 2022

Ohhh! That little baby is so cute! I have never seen a baby penguin before. How adorable! 🥰 — Blythe Summer (@BlytheSummer3) October 18, 2022

