Viral Video: It doesn't hurt to be kind, especially to animals and birds who aren't equipped with intelligence like humans. Given it's boiling hot outside, our feathered friends find it harder to survive the heat without shade or water. So, it's our duty to provide them fresh water to drink and bathe in. One such video of kindness has gone viral on Twitter, showing a man offering water to a thirsty bird. The video shows a tired and thirsty sparrow on the road, who is unable to move much. A person then puts a little water in a bottle cap and tried to feed the little bird. The parched pigeon quickly drinks it all.

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”Do boond zindagi ke (Two drops for life).”

Watch the video here:

The video of the heartfelt act has gone viral on social media and people are praising him for his compassion and generosity. One user wrote, ”This is really very great you did this sir, truth is we are all responsible to make every species in the earth as endangered state. We arrogated all the resources which belongs to them as well. We neither leaving anything for our future generations as well if put other species aside.”

See other reactions:

दो बूंद जिंदगी….

आप भी ऐसा करें अपने घरों की छत पर लाना पानी की व्यवस्था करें।

🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/xrZPI5b2bd — Cvi Azad vinay (अंतरिक्ष) 🕊️🕊️ (@CviSingh) May 20, 2022

Heart touching sahab👌👌👌🙏 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) May 20, 2022

This is humanity ❤ — Pushpa Sharma (@Pushpasharma) May 20, 2022

