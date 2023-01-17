Home

Viral Video: Man Paraglides With Couch, TV And Lamp. Internet Says ‘Terrifying And Amazing’ | Watch

An old video has gone viral again on social media where a man was seen paragliding in a couch along with a TV and lamp.

Hasan Kaval, a Turkish paraglider, was seen performing the stunt.

Viral video: Are you one of those thrill seekers who love a good adventure? But, also you are too lazy to get up from your couch and busy binge-watching shows on Netflix? What if we tell you that you can sit on your favourite couch and watch that favourite show while flying like a bird? Believe it or not, a man did all three at the same time.

An old video has gone viral again on social media where a man was seen paragliding in a couch while he attached lamp and TV. This video was apparently shot in 2020. Hasan Kaval, a Turkish paraglider, was seen cruising through the sky while he casually sat on the couch. In an Instagram post in 2020, Kaval said it took him two years to turn this idea into reality.

“I realized the project, which I thought of two years ago, today. I would like to express my endless thanks to my flyferhat1973 brother, who supported me from the beginning to the end of the project, with equipment and tools . Also, I would like to thank you very much for my friend, who has financial and moral support for TV and other equipment. And @ridvanmekik and @muzzybaybe thank you very much for not leaving me alone,” Kaval had then posted.

Man attempts to paraglide with couch pic.twitter.com/iSkgN4gUXY — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 16, 2023

Of course he’s Turkish who else would think of this?! amazing and terrifying at the same time — AYSEDENIZ (@ADpianist) January 17, 2023

This 2020 video, which has now gone viral again on Twitter, left social media users terrified and amazed at the same time.

