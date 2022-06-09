Viral Video Today: Paragliding is the closest a person can get to flying like a bird. While it is an exhilarating yet terrifying experience for many people, for others it is surprisingly calm and relaxing. One such serene paragliding experience was caught on camera but you wouldn’t expect a wild vulture to get a free lift from you.Also Read - Viral Video: Gorilla Falls While Cycling, Throws Away Bike. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘mindset.therapy’ with the following caption: “What are the odds of this happening”. The video shows a man paragliding when suddenly a black vulture starts flying next to him. The vulture then sits on the man’s shoes and pets the bird on its back. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Grooves To The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch

The reel has received 1.1 million views and 60k likes. Netizens found the video super cool and many users said they’d be scared to death if a vulture came near them but others said they would love to experience this. Union minister Smriti Irani loved the video too and shared it on her Instagram stories. A few users commented that the vulture is the man’s pet and not a wild bird this is why he was able to caress it. Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Gets Scared By Seeing Vulture Flying Towards It On TV. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINDSET THERAPY™ (@mindset.therapy)

What do you think of the video?