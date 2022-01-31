Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man saving the life of a dog by giving it emergency CPR. The incident happened outside a park in Los Angeles, California when a woman’s pet dog collapsed on the sidewalk. According to reports, the woman had taken her boxer, Stone, to the park on a Friday morning but before they could enter the park, the 9-year-old dog collapsed and his owner cried for help.Also Read - Fashion Model Caught Hitting Audience Member With Her Coat During Ramp Walk | Watch

Thankfully, a man rushed to the spot and immediately started chest compression upon realising the dog wasn't breathing. The man, identified as Jay also gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the doggo. In a few seconds, the dog wriggled and moved its feet to signal it had started breathing again.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Goodable, with a caption that reads, "This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog's life."

This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog's life.#Humanity ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tCKkyzKwNe — Goodable (@Goodable) January 29, 2022

In another video, Jay informed his Instagram followers that Stone was taken to a vet for a check-up and his heart was good. “Dr said his heart was good that wasn’t a seizure maybe over-excitement and collapsed!” Jay wrote. The video has gone viral, hailing Jay for his kind act.

Talking about his experience of saving the dog, he said, “I have never done CPR before. I watched it on YouTube and this was the first time I ever tried it. I was nervous, but at the same time I was relieved that the dog survived.” Notably, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, can help revive the heart and lungs and potentially prevent severe brain damage or death.