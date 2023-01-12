Home

Viral Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike With Wife as Pillion Rider | WATCH

In the viral video, the man can be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet without a helmet and performing dangerous stunts while his wife rides pillion.

Viral Video: A video of a man performing dangerous stunts while riding a bike with his wife as pillion rider is going viral on the internet. The video went viral after it was shared on Intagram by a page named Ghanta with the caption, ‘Real Badhshah is Here’.

In the viral clip, the man starts to do extremely hazardous stunts while his wife continues to sit on the bike with her ‘ghoonghat’.

In the viral video, the man can be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet while his wife is riding the pillion. The couple can be seen without any helmet while the man continues to perform stunts. First, he sits on the bike and then leaves the handlebar. Soon, he balances and stands up on the moving bike. The video ends after the biker stands on the seat and continues with his stunt.