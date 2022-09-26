Viral Video: More than 5 lakh road accidents take place in India every year, and most of them happen because people don’t realise the importance of road safety rules. Motorcycle riders and owners often take traffic rules for granted and perform stunts in an attempt to look cool. Recently, a man was seen performing a stunt on his motorcycle. The Durg Police posted his video on Twitter and urged people to stay safe and follow road safety rules. The video shows the man riding the motorcycle with both his legs on one side. He is also using only one hand to hold on to a motorcycle handle, while driving on a crowded road. His phone is also balanced between the motorcycle’s handle while it is in motion. To top it all, he isn’t wearing any helmet.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests in UP's Amroha Asked to Show Aadhaar Cards Before Having 'Shaadi ka Khaana' | Watch

“Action is being taken continuously by the Durg Police against stuntmen, people using modified silencers and rash drivers. Please follow the traffic rules,” Durg Police wrote, sharing the video.

MAN PERFORMS STUNT ON MOVING BIKE: WATCH VIDEO

Taking action against him, Durg Police imposed a fine of Rs 4,200 on the man. As an apology, he is also seen holding his ears. The video ends with the message in Hindi which asks the viewer to follow traffic rules. One user appreciated Durg police and wrote, “Well Done Durg Police, his License shd also hv bn evoked for some time.” Another commented, “Obey #Traffic Rules to make road safe for other road users.” A third said, “Great job polic department …. Thnq.”