Viral Video: Man Pick Up Snake, Gets Bitten Twice. Netizens Say Kiss Kyu Nahi Karleta

In the video, a man named David Orin can be seen grabbing a watersnake that was running away.

Sanp Ka Video

Sanp Ka Video: Watersnakes are commonly found and are non-venomous serpents. However, when agitated they may flatten their bodies and bite. The snakes that are even non-poisonous snakes can cause bleeding, swelling and tissue damage wherever you’ve been bitten.

A video is going viral that shows a man picking up a small black water snake and getting attacked by it multiple times. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘world_of_snakes_’ and originally by the user ‘adventorin’. In the video, a man named David Orin can be seen grabbing a watersnake that was running away.

The serpent turns around and bites him on the back of his hand, after which he drops it. He then again picks up the snake, which makes it even more agitated and bites him for the second time. He then finally lets the snake be and shows the camera his injuries. The reel has racked up over 1.5 million views 39k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SNAKE BITING MAN HERE:

Netizens were stunned upon seeing the man’s injuries but also found this hilarious that he kept picking up the snake even when it was biting him constantly. A user asked, “Pal, is this your first day on Earth?” Another user commented, “Why don’t ya hug it next or try to kiss it. A third wrote, “You suck at catching snakes lol.”