Viral Video: Man Picks Up Giant Anaconda, Gets Bitten By Snake Multiple Times. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a man handling a massive anaconda from the Amazon.

Viral Video Today: The green anaconda, also known as the giant anaconda, is one of the largest snakes in the world. It is a boa species native to the northern regions of South America. Anacondas are most abundant in the Orinoco basin in Columbia, the Amazon River basin in Brazil, and the flooded Llanos grasslands in Venezuela. The green anaconda is the heaviest and one of the longest known extant snake species. They can reach lengths of 30 feet can weigh upto 250 kilograms. Like all boas, it is a non-venomous constrictor.

While it is possible to be bitten by an anaconda, the bite itself would not be fatal. The serpents don’t kill prey by delivering venom through a bite. Instead, constrictors wrap their bodies around their prey and squeeze until it stops breathing. A video is going viral that shows a man handling a massive anaconda from the Amazon. The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘nickthewrangler’, who calls himself an animal and reptile addict. “Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!,” Nick said in the caption.

In the video, the man can be seen lifting the agitated anaconda in both his arms. Suddenly, the snake starts biting Nick on his stomach and arm. He yells when the huge snake bites him but tells viewers that it’s not poisonous. The reel has racked up over 44 million views and 461k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ANACONDA BITING MAN HERE:

The video left netizens stunned who found it a little funny that Nick was totally unfazed by the snake bites. A user commented, “Yo wtf your crazy. “Don’t worry is non venomous”. “He is from Amazon ……… Hm… You didn’t give the link to buy it,” a user joked. “Put her back in the Amazon please. She’s not a toy for your amusement,” another user wrote.