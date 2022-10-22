Viral Video Today: With Diwali right around the corner, several states have banned the sale and purchase and usage of firecrackers till after the festival to curb the rising air pollution. Any type of firecracker is banned in the national capital till January 2023. But, Diwali can also be celebrated in an eco-friendly way by making rangoli, exchanging sweets, lighting diyas and candles, and spending time sharing happiness with our loved ones.Also Read - Last Moment Diwali Plans? Here Are 5 Ways To Celebrate Festivals Of Lights In Delhi-NCR

But this man has come up with a unique and hilarious trick to celebrate Diwali without bursting crackers (patakhe). The video shared on Instagram shows a journalist asking a man in India how he celebrates Diwali. The man replies by saying he celebrates an eco-friendly Diwali. The journalist asks how he enjoys Diwali without bursting crackers (patakhe).

The man then gives an epic answer saying, “I don’t burst crackers and impress one. (Hum patakhe fodte nahi, patakha patatey hain.)” Netizens found the man’s reply hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN REVEALS HOW HE ENJOYS DIWALI WITHOUT FIRECRACKERS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇲αgиєтιє ‘boy’..! (@editx_rk_)

Lol!