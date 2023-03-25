Home

Man Playing With His Toddler Son Like A Kid Himself Wins Over Internet: Watch

The video we are sharing with you shows one such special bond between a father and his son.

Viral Video: There is a saying that to a girl, a father is her first love; to a boy, a father is his first hero. Some even go on to exclaim that their dads are much more than heroes, they are superheroes. There are so many videos of kids who simply love the company of their dads and their dads become kids while playing with them. It is not without reason that fathers act this way. They know very well that to let their child enjoy and learn at the same time, they have to become like them.

The video we are sharing with you shows one such special bond between a father and his son. The video shows a man and his little son at a cowboy range teaching the toddler how to ride a horse on a toy horse.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Amazing Dad 😍”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

In fact, in this video, we can notice that there is another man who opens the huge heavy gate of an enclosure like a cowboy is on his way out riding a stallion. This gives an authentic feel.

Add to it the teamwork of two grown men enjoying the act fully adds to the charm.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Philip @outsidetheboxNL Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “He made it the full 8 seconds!”

Eye open 2424 @2424Open Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “👏👏👏👏👏👌👍”

Margaret Hunger @MargaretHunger8 Replying to @TopVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “That baby is adorable 🥰. Plus he is already bow legged like daddy. Not said as a bad thing.”

Your Adjudication @KristyMystry Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “That’s the cutest thing ever”.

shaw eaton @shaweaton3 Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “Brings back memories of pops”.

THE Ⓜ️UFFLE®️ 🅱️E🅰️®️ℹ️🆖 (pat.pending)™️ @eari_m Replying to @TopVideosOnly, “This is America right here!”

