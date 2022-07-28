Viral Video: It’s been 21 years, but Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s soulful song Zara Zara still continues to be a favourite among music lovers. The romantic and sensuous song struck a chord with many, especially those who in love. Many artists have come up with their own renditions of the song and now, a musician has posted a flute version of the song. In the video, Varsh Jain sits on a chair and plays the soothing tune on his flute, which will surely make you smile. “Rain + This song = Love. Tag your loved ones in the comment section below!” Jain wrote the caption while posting the video on his Instagram handle.Also Read - Viral Video: Monk Climbs Mountain on Foot As Woman Climbs With Safety Harness and Ropes. Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varsh Jain (@varshflute)

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 5 lakh likes and several comments. ”Bohot khoobsoorat,” wrote one user while another commented, “OMG y’all wont believe it literally started to rain right NOW as i saw this…love.” A third said, “Soothing, haven’t heard any soothing in recent time keep going bro… Amazing job.” A fourth said, “Omg … it’s like the old vibe came again . Remembering good memories. Can I use the audio in my reel ? I’m obsessed with the flute soundLove from ko. lkata.”

What do you think of this rendition?