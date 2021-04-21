Viral Video: Remember the iconic viral video of the paragliding man who begged his guide to land him while crying “Bhai 500 zyada Lele lekin land kara de bhai”? Well, this time, another video of a man paragliding at Bir, Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, but for an altogether different reason. Instead of being scared, the man named Rupesh Maity, pulled off an impressive rendition of the song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ while playing his ukulele at 8000 feet up in the air. Also Read - Land Kara De Sequel? Woman Screams 'Bhaiya Dheere Chalao' in Another Failed Paragliding Video from Himachal Pradesh

The incredible video shows Maity singing the patriotic song simultaneously while playing the ukulele, as viewers are treated to the splendid landscape of Himachal Pradesh in the background. “Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam at 8000 feet while paragliding,” Maity shared the video with this caption.

The video is going viral, and more importantly the composer of the iconic song, AR Rahman also shared it on his Instagram. Elated at this, Maity shared a screenshot of the same, saying, ”@arrahman sir shared my post guys!”

Many were mighty impressed with the video, wondering how was he able to sing while being high up in the sky.

One user said, ”Hawa me bhi itni acchi awaaz aarhi hai bhai aapki… Love your voice,” while another said, ”Omg!! You are legend brother👌👌👌paragliding krte krte kitni acchi sur meye gana gya apne..captivating.”

