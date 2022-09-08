Viral Video Today: Pufferfish or blowfish are one of the most dangerous and deadliest fish on the planet, but the ironic thing is they do not sting or bite. They have several defense mechanisms that make them one of the most challenging prey to eat, both for animals and even humans as they are toxic when eaten. Despite this risk, countries like South Korea, China and Japan consider puffer fish a culinary delicacy and only specially-trained chefs know how to serve them safely.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Man Uses Tricolour to Clean His Scooty, Arrested After Online Outrage | Watch

Even with proper preparation by a trained chef, about a half dozen diners die every year from the paralyzing effects of eating puffer fish. Pufferfish are covered in spikes that drip with a deadly toxin. If predators make contact with the spikes, they will become sick and may even suffer a fatal injury. For this reason, it is not safe to touch a pufferfish with your bare hand. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Left Screaming After Opening Her Birthday Gift, Watch What Happened!

Despite knowing this, a man was playing with pufferfish which didn’t end well for him, even though he had gloves on. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘wildlifeanimall’. It has gone viral with over 157k views and 1,400 likes. In the clip, a man can be seen poking a pufferfish that was just taken out of the water. The fish was still alive while the man was playing with it and one of its spikes got caught in his finger. The man then screams while taking away his hand off the fish. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Sia's Cheap Thrills With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN PLAYING WITH PUFFERFISH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

Netizens found the video hilarious as it is common knowledge that pufferfish are not to be messed with. “Play stupid games and win stupid prizes.. they can crack shellfish in half like nothing.. finger is like a carrot,” a user commented. “Their POISONOUS,” another user pointed out. “stupid man, no play with this fish,” a third user wrote.

For more such viral videos and trending news stories, stay tuned to India.com/Viral.