Viral Video: Everyone loves cute animal videos? Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something cute to watch today, an adorable video featuring a man and his little puppy will make you smile. In the video, a man is seen playing with a tiny puppy on the beach. As the man runs playfully along the beach, the puppy is seen trying to catch up with him as fast as its tiny legs can run.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Gives Homeless Man Much-Needed Hug, Wins Hearts Online. Watch

The adorable video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Buitengebieden’ and has received over 128 K views and more than 550 retweets. ”The little things.. Life can be so beautiful..”, the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

The little things.. Life can be so beautiful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/M6KQBXI0RV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 3, 2022

The cute video won the hearts on the internet and they flooded the comments section with their reactions. ”There is literally nothing in the world better than running with a puppy on the beach,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Thanks so much for making Twitter a better place once in a while!”

See other reactions here:

Thanks so much for making Twitter a better place once in a while! 🤗 — Lichth (@Johann_Junker) January 3, 2022

Awww his running is so sweet 🤣🤣 — Geckoprint12 (@geckoprint12) January 3, 2022

There is literally nothing in the world better than running with a puppy on the beach — BotticellisNiece (@BotticellisNees) January 3, 2022

It's the little things that matter most after all. — GiaVazquez (@GiaVazquez8) January 4, 2022

In another dog video going viral, a golden labrador was seen approaching a homeless man sitting on a street. A few seconds later, the dog gave the man a much-needed hug. The man hugged and cuddled the dog for a long time.