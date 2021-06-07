Lockdown Viral video: With distressing news about Covid-19 populating our social media feeds, all we need is a dose of humour and positivity to get through the dark times. With an aim to spread laughter among his social media followers, Industrialist Anand Mahindra, on Sunday shared a funny video on Twitter which has gone viral. The video shows a man sitting outside a room with a lock tied to a thin rope. He proceeds to pull the lock up and down. When asked what he is doing, the man is heard saying “lock-down”. Also Read - Video of COVID Care Staff Dancing to Zingaat To Mark One Year of Operations of the Center Goes Viral | WATCH

Notably, after a considerable decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states in the country are now relaxing curbs and beginning the process of unlocking.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra said that it is the ideal time to replay the video, because every state government is trying to find out how much to unlock the situation. He wrote, ‘This is the silliest kind of joke possible—but I’m still glad that as a nation we have our sense of humour intact. And frankly, this is the perfect time to replay this when every state leader is trying to figure out how much to lower that lock!’