Viral Video Today: You might have seen videos of pap pages showing Bollywood celebrities posing in front of the paparazzi. Whether it's outside the gym, their houses, or at Mumbai airport, Bollywood celebs pose in front of paps as they flash their cameras. Some celebs just wave and head into their cars while most stop and get nice pictures.

One such 'B-town celeb' was seen posing in front of 'paps' on a street in Delhi. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'crezy_indian_'. The reel has gone viral with over 20.7 million views and 2 million likes. In the clip, a young man is standing still at a spot on the road and making poses while facing the flashes of paparazzi's cameras.

He folds his hands, does the peace sign, and makes several other poses. A few seconds, you'll see a hilarious twist that the man is not posing in front of paps. The flashes are actually sparks and light from a labourer operating a welding machine. Meanwhile, an uncle is standing behind the man and smiling at the funny scene in front of him. The video left netizens hysterical who even loved the uncle's smile in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

LOL, that was so creative!