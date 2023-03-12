Home

Viral

Viral Video: Man Pretends To Hit His Friend, How His Tiny Dog Reacts Is Classic

Viral Video: Man Pretends To Hit His Friend, How His Tiny Dog Reacts Is Classic

Dogs are known for their unfaltering loyalty and selfless love for their humans.

Viral Video: Man Pretends To Hit His Friend, How His Tiny Dog Reacts Is Classic

Viral Video: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. They create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes. Time and again they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. In fact, we can go on watching them play like children. They brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts. Sometimes, they amaze us with their exceptional skills which take us by surprise.

Dogs are perhaps the most common animals that people keep as pets. Dogs are known for their unfaltering loyalty and selfless love for their humans. The viral video that we are sharing with you shows one such incident. Two men are sitting together. One man has a very small dog on his lap. The other man pretends to hit him and just as he does that, the tiny dog yells at him in anger. This is repeated a few times and every time the cute dog stands up to defend its daddy.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “tiny defender 😊”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Must say that the caption befits the video. As we said, our pets play so many roles in our lives, they become our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot. Also, their uncanny knack to brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts is remarkable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.