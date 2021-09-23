Viral Video: Despite government and authorities urging people to take Covid vaccine, vaccine hesitancy still persists in the country, especially in small towns and villages. To motivate people to get themselves vaccinated, many businesses and organisations have come up with lucrative campaigns and offers to persuade people. Now, a common man has taken it upon himself to urge people, in his own unique yet hilarious style.Also Read - Viral Video: After Man Refuses to Take Covid Vaccine, Here's What His Friends Did Next | Watch

In a video going viral, a man can be seen promoting COVID-19 vaccination programme at a bus stand. What’s funny though is the way he chants “Vaccine, vaccine. Pehla dose doosra dose (First Dose, Second Dose),” in a tone similar to that of a vegetable vendor. Further, he continues yelling in Gujarati, “Sabhi ne vaccine le li hai. Aap reh gaye. Chalo is taraf. Vaccine.. vaccine.. Chalo bhai corona vaccine. Jaan bachane vali vaccine (Everybody has got their dose. You’re left).” The origin of the video is unclear as yet, but it is said to be from Gujarat.

An Instagram page called Giedde shared the video and wrote, “Promoting Vaccine Like A Boss.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY -mEmE pAgE- (@giedde)

The video has left social media users in splits, and attracting hilarious comments from users. One user wrote, “Soye logo ko jagake vaccine lagana chahta hai.” Another wrote, ”Bhai kuch din pehle mushkil se vaccine mil rahi thi….aur ab bulana pad raha.” The comment box was filled with laughing emojis, with many appreciating the man for his hilarious promotional technique.

Here are other reactions:

What do you think of the video?