Viral Video Today: Popping the big question in public is always risky if you’re not sure if your partner wants to marry you, or if they just don’t like to have attention on them in public. A video is going crazy viral on social media where a man’s surprise proposal at a McDonald’s outlet went horribly wrong.Also Read - WATCH: Girl Proposes Partner in Most Unique Way During RCB vs CSK Match- VIRAL Video

The video was recorded at a McDonald’s outlet in Johannesburg, South Africa. It was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Madame_Fossette’ with the following caption: ‘Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh’. The clip now has over 3.7 million views and 66k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Celebrate After Jaimala Ceremony By Dancing To Tenu Leke Main Javanga. Watch

In the video, a woman can be seen standing in a queue at a McDonald’s food counter. When her turn comes to order and she is facing the cashier, her boyfriend goes down on one knee and takes out a ring. He can be seen asking her to marry him but she just faces the other way, looking awfully embarrassed as a huge crowd gathered to see their proposal. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Breaks Down Into Tears As He Sees His Beautiful Bride Enter. Watch

She kept shaking her angrily, looking super frustrated that her boyfriend would propose to her at a crowded restaurant. His girlfriend then walks away while not giving him an answer. The man is left there on his knees and the crowd has to watch him get up after being brutally rejected in front of everyone. He then follows his girlfriend while pushing away their food trolley.

Watch the viral video below:

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

The man’s public proposal didn’t go as planned, netizens felt extremely bad for him. Many netizens agreed with the woman saying his proposal should have been romantic and not at a Mcdonald’s outlet. A user tweeted, “If a man proposes to me in a McDonald’s I’d just pass out because no way you thought this was the ideal way to propose to me, no f***in way!” Another user commented: “He thought to himself, ‘What would be the most romantic proposal?’ McDonald’s line next to a trolley of groceries.” Here are some of the comments from the video:

So what happened here was he tried to propose to her basically inside the Burger King and she took it as an embarrassing place to propose in so she left him high and dry and walked off but he still carried out the food in the cart. — Husband & Wife (@Husband69761340) April 28, 2022

People should learn, its a will you marry me? A question, expect a YES or a NO, she said NO, heal and move on bro! — Wasu Jr (@SirChizzie) April 28, 2022

Fakes smiles always hit deep but why was this laughing when the elderly man was rejected pic.twitter.com/EvQQNAF7AX — Mufftown (@Mufftown_boy) April 27, 2022

And why is this man already wearing a wedding band? pic.twitter.com/I3nwVDSAEd — Daniel Mmanga (@MmangaDaniel) April 28, 2022

I’m crying real tears cause I respect this man… maybe I must get to know him further… — Herr (@Herr85825199) April 28, 2022

His vision when leaving the mall pic.twitter.com/0cxxzN6yWz — Emma (@Emma_Tsebe) April 28, 2022

What do you think of the video?