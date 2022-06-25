Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going crazy viral on Instagram reels where a man surprised his girlfriend with a proposal just as she was finishing a marathon. The video was shared by the page ‘goodnews_movement’. The reel has received nearly 3 million views and 249k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Romantic Seal Gifts Flowers to His Girlfriend, She Spins Around With Joy. Watch

At the end of the Buffalo Marathon in New York, Christopher James got down on one knee and asked Madison Maher to marry him. Maddie says Chris has been the backbone of all her training, biking very slowly alongside her encouraging her every step of the way. Netizens thought the proposal was simply beautiful saying that it left them in tears.

"The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James," Maddie said in an Instagram post. In another post, she told her story of how Chris supports her: "You should know that Chris is the backbone of all my training and all of my running content on this page. I don't know where I'd be without him, but I know I wouldn't be the runner I am today."

“From early nights in, to traveling on weekends for races, to sorting out allllll the race day logistics, to biking (very slowly) alongside me for hours on my long runs, and never ever saying no to pasta… he is every runner’s dream life partner. I feel like the luckiest girl alive,” she wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Beautiful, wasn’t it?