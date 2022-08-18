Viral Video Today: A shocking video is going viral that has Twitter users outraged where a man can be seen pulling a leopard by its tail. The 20-second clip was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption: “Identify the animal here!!”Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Dances To Dil Na Diya Almost As Well As Hritik Roshan, Impresses Netizens. Watch

In the video, a man is standing on the side of a road while holding a leopard by its tail and one one its hind legs. The big cat is trying to get away from the man but fails. Meanwhile, onlookers are filming the scene from a distance. The text over the video mentioned that the leopard died.

The clip has gone viral with over 83.7k views and has garnered hundreds of comments from angry netizens. The IFS officer who shared the video also said that animals should not be treated this way. "This is not the way to handle or treat wildlife friends. They are also living beings. Be careful," he tweeted.

Watch the viral video below:

Identify the animal here !! pic.twitter.com/MzAUCYtBOM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 17, 2022

“It’s very sorry to see this kind of conduct by people. They must be punished as per the law,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user commented, “I hope they go to jail.” Here’s how outraged netizens reacted to the viral video:

I hope they go to jail. — Sameer joshi (@Sameerj27264663) August 17, 2022

It’s very sorry to see these kind of conduct by people .They must be punished as per the law . — Raj Kumar Padhy (@RaajKumarPadhy) August 17, 2022

Is there no punishment for such acts? — vasumathi (@vasumathisanch) August 17, 2022

Somebody please tell me guys are in a prison somewhere! @susantananda3 @SudhaRamenIFS @sudiepshri — Shreyansh Budhia (@BudhiaShreyansh) August 17, 2022

Disgusting — Jack (@mgt_jack) August 17, 2022

What they are doing ? It’s horrifying — Kriti Mehrotra (@mehrotrak2007) August 17, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?