Viral Video: A video of a middle-aged man performing an incredible bicycle stunt is going viral on social media and we are sure it will amaze you as well. In the video, a man wearing shorts, is seen standing atop a bicycle and is seen riding the vehicle in the middle of a busy road, as other cars pass him by. The amazing thing is that the rider looks totally calm, and in total control of the cycle. Everyone watching him is stunned to see this cool stunt as the man seems to enjoy himself.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Hrithik Roshan’s 'Pyar Ki Ek Kahani' Song, Wins Hearts | Watch

”How locals meet with the tourists! Do more of what makes you happy,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I love Surfing (@i_love.surfing)

The video has received more than 29,000 views and people are amazed to see the man’s skills. One user said, ”Haha love it,” while another commented, ”Stories of the legends are true.”

