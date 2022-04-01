Viral Video: A video has resurfaced on Twitter that shows a man with the apparent ability to put his hand in molten metal without being injured. The video which has baffled netizens, shows the man positioning himself next to a stream of liquid metal. He then removes his safety gloves, exposes his bare hands and slaps the liquid metal twice. Surprisingly, he is unharmed and shows off his uninjured hand. After the video went viral, many thought that the video is fake or either edited. But turns out, it’s all real. So how is he able to do this without melting his arm or giving himself extreme burns? The stunt is most likely due to the Leidenfrost effect.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Enters Bathroom, Wraps Toilet Paper Around Itself. Watch

Twitter user Science Girl shared the video and explained, ”A really dramatic example of the Leidenfrost effect the moisture on his skin boils instantly, forming a layer of steam that insulates for a very short time, a temporary barrier between this person and the molten metal.”

A really dramatic example of the Leidenfrost effect the moisture on his skin boils instantly, forming a layer of steam that insulates for a very short time, a temporary barrier between this person and the molten metal pic.twitter.com/USwGCRlj5Q — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 29, 2022

What is Leidenfrost Effect?

The man pulled off the stunt using a phenomenon that is known as the Leidenfrost Effect. The Leidenfrost effect is what causes water droplets to dance around on an extremely hot hob, rather than instantly evaporating. The reason the man’s hand doesn’t melt off is because the interaction between the hot metal and his hand causes water to rapidly evaporate from the surface of his skin, creating a powerful but transient cloud of water vapor that protects it.

Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk also commented on the video and wrote, ‘Don’t try this at home.” One user wrote, ”I can see it being discovered by accident: somebody exposed to a splash of molten metal snatches their hand away very quickly and is miraculously unburned. The second person to do this would have to have faith.” Another commented, ”Electricians take advantage of physics principles with electricity on a routine basis as well, know the science and you can defy expected outcomes. You don’t need a voltage tester just insulated boots and a couple of fingers. Old school method. Like 9vdc battery and tongue.”

You will notice he is wearing an insulating glove on the hand that is in continuous contact with the hot metal trough. As a metallurgist, I can tell you I never had the desire to try this. — FreethePeople (@FreetPeople) March 29, 2022

I really doubt this is real. Even just the heat around molten metal will burn your skin without touching it and the probability that you don't get hit by any stray sprays (assuming this effect even works in reality) is pretty low. I call bullshit on this video. Clickbait — Mara Weber (@MaraWeb97727736) March 29, 2022

Ever try hot potatoe with a red hot coal. You can throw it and pick it up no problem as long as you do it quickly. Seems like the same thing happening here. Red hot coal or super heated rock can be touched no problem… — Robbie Casper (@RobbieCasper8) March 30, 2022

It's a far more dramatic version of waving your finger/hand through a candle flame. I've done the candle flame many times, but I won't be trying the molten metal – far higher heat capacity in the metal (& your hot coffee) than the flame! — Brendan Burwood (@BrendanBurwood) March 29, 2022

Or he understands science and has the courage to trust that it would work. Actually great to see someone knowledgeable enough to demonstrate such things to people. If only everyone had this much knowledge about their craft. — Robbie Casper (@RobbieCasper8) March 30, 2022

